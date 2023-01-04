Expand / Collapse search
Police: Woman shot to death in domestic violence incident in Clayton County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Johnnie Alston (Clayton County Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is dead and a man is in custody charged with murder after a domestic incident at a Clayton County home.

The Clayton County Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers at around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 30, officers were called to a home on the 4400th block of Northwind Drive in Ellenwood after reports of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, the officers found 45-year-old Alicia Alston in front of the home. She had been shot multiple times. Medics rushed her to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

In their investigation, authorities say they learned that the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident between the victim and 57-year-old Johnnie Alston. At the time of the shooting, police say there were multiple children inside the house.

Johnnie Alston was taken into custody on Tuesday.

He's charged with malice murder, reckless conduct, five counts of cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.