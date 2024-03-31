Northwest Atlanta shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting at a business along James Jackson Parkway on March 31, 2024. (FOX 5)

Police are investigating a deadly northwest Atlanta shooting which happened Sunday evening.

Officers were called to a shopping center off James Jackson Parkway just north of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

A 34-year-old man was found by officers there suffering from a critical gunshot wound, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died.

Minutes later, and less than a mile-and-a-half east of the scene, a young woman walked into Atlanta Fire Station No. 22, located along Hollywood Road NW just north of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to an area hospital with a shoulder wound and was said to be talking with medics.

Police were at the scene of the shooting speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance videos.

A motive behind the shootings remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.