Northwest Atlanta shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  March 31, 2024 10:28pm EDT
Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting at a business along James Jackson Parkway on March 31, 2024.  (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly northwest Atlanta shooting which happened Sunday evening. 

Officers were called to a shopping center off James Jackson Parkway just north of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.  

A 34-year-old man was found by officers there suffering from a critical gunshot wound, according to the Atlanta Police Department. 

He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died.

Minutes later, and less than a mile-and-a-half east of the scene, a young woman walked into Atlanta Fire Station No. 22, located along Hollywood Road NW just north of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, suffering from a gunshot wound. 

She was taken to an area hospital with a shoulder wound and was said to be talking with medics. 

Police were at the scene of the shooting speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance videos. 

A motive behind the shootings remains under investigation. 

No arrests have been made. 