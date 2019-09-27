Northwest Atlanta home shot up

Atlanta Police are looking for the gunmen who opened fire on a house Wednesday night. The shooters drove down a Northwest Atlanta street and unloaded on the house.

Surveillance video shows two men hanging out of the back of a white Cadillac, each firing at will, while a third person drives.

"It's a good thing none of my kids were in the home. I'm a single father. It's just crazy." — Homeowner



The homeowner tells us police counted 18 shell casings, with 8 bullets hitting the house, four went right through it.

Luckily the homeowner had left minutes earlier, so neither he nor his three children were home. He says the house has been in his family for 45 years and they've never had any problems. He has no idea why the gunmen targeted it.

Officers call the gunmen dangerous, so anyone with information about the shooters are asking to call Atlanta Police right away.