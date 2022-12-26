Police investigating 3 juveniles shot on Northside Drive SW

article

Atlanta police have announced they are working a southwest Atlanta shooting that put three young people in the hospital.

Officers said they were called to a location on Northside Drive Monday for one person. When they got there, police said they found two male juvenile victims with gunshot wounds. A third male juvenile was found with a possible graze wound. All three were in need of medical assistance.

Police said the two of the boys are alert, conscious and breathing. The third is in serious condition.

Officers believe this incident was drug-related. The investigation, however, remains active and ongoing.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

