Northeast heat wave turns deadly as Excessive Heat Warnings continue through the weekend

More than 85 million Americans are under heat alerts to start the weekend as record high temperatures have become deadly in Pennsylvania and altered the 2022 New York City Triathlon.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place through Sunday night in parts of New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, which is forecast to reach a Heat Index of 107 degrees on Saturday.

National Weather Service forecasters say the extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, including heat stroke.

On Saturday, Pennsylvania state officials said a 73-year-old man from Allentown and another person in New York died, both in part due to heat exposure.

Libraries in Philadelphia are open as cooling centers to provide some relief to residents without air conditioning. SEPTA, the metro bus system, has parked buses throughout the city to also act as cooling centers.

Sunday will also be a scorcher in the City of Brotherly Love with a forecasted high of 101 degrees, compared to the average temperature for this time of year of 88 degrees.

Heat Advisories through Sunday(FOX Weather)

Officials in Boston announced Friday that the 2022 Boston Triathlon will be moved from Sunday, July 24 to Aug. 21 in an effort to try to avoid the heat.

The 2022 New York City Triathlon is still scheduled to continue on Sunday when the Heat Index is forecast to be up to 104 degrees along some parts of the event. However, organizers have decided to shorten parts of the event because of the dangerous heat as well.

The Triathlon Bike will be reduced from 40k (24.8 miles) to 20K (12.4 miles) and the run reduced from 6.2 miles to 2.5 miles.

The heat index will be over 100 for the New York City Triathlon on Sunday, July 24. (FOX Weather)

"While it is disappointing to reduce the length of both races, our number one priority is to do all we can to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our competitors, volunteers, medical personnel and spectators," Triathlon officials said.

On Sunday, the heat index will cross into triple digits in Boston, New York City and Washington.

Washington, D.C. high temperatures into next week. (FOX Weather)

Across the Northeast, the overnight hours won't offer much relief from hot and humid conditions, with nighttime temperatures remaining in the upper 70s through Sunday.

Visitors and residents in the nation's capital will also want to stay hydrated through the weekend, with high temperatures forecast into the high 90s and a possible 100-degree high on Sunday, about 10 degrees above average.

As these temperatures continue to skyrocket, it's imperative to take the proper precautions to stay cool and safe.

First off, try to limit the time spent outdoors during excessive heat. The best time to be outdoors would be early in the morning or later in the evening.

If you need to go outdoors during the day, wear loose, lightweight and light-colored clothing and drink plenty of fluids.

Always " look before you lock " to ensure you have not left any children or pets inside a car. Temperatures inside a locked vehicle with the windows rolled up can be deadly.

