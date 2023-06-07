2 women injured, families scramble after shooting at carnival at North Point Mall

Two women are recovering in the hospital after they were shot during a family-friendly carnival at Alpharetta's North Point Mall Wednesday night, police say.

People ran for safety when someone opened fire around 7 p.m. at the event, which was held in the parking lot of the mall. A viewer tells FOX 5 there were multiple shots.

"It was in the area of the rides when the shots were fired," Alpharetta Police Lt. David Freeman said. "I'm not sure if they were on the ride or standing next to it."

One of the victims was flown to an area hospital; the other was taken by ambulance.

Police say the victims were both young women, but their ages and names have not yet been released.

Investigators are currently working to gather more information, but believe the incident is isolated, and the shooter is no longer at the scene.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Alpharetta Police investigate after a shooting at a carnival at North Point Mall on June 7, 2023.

Investigators spent the evening speaking to witnesses and combing over the scene for physical evidence, but right now say they only have a vague description of what he may look like.

Police did say officers found a gun in the area where the shooting occurred.

"This is typically a great place out here, it’s a great carnival. It’s been coming here for years," Freeman said.

The North Point Mall Carnival was being held June 2-11. Officials have not stated whether the event will be shut down due to the incident.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.