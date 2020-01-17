North Hall High School student faces gun, drug charges

A North Hall High School student is facing charges after police say they found a gun and drugs inside his car.

Hall County investigators say they noticed a vehicle improperly parked on campus.

Officials say they spotted a rifle inside the car which prompted a search warrant.

Deputies also found marijuana and alcohol, the rifle turned out to be a BB gun.

The 16-year-old boy turned himself in Friday evening and faces a number of charges including possession of a weapon at school.