North Georgia Wildlife Park welcomes two new otter pups after unexpected births

North Georgia Wildlife and Safari Park (NOGAWILD) is celebrating the unexpected birth of two Asian small-clawed otters. The surprising arrival is being hailed as a symbol of the "miracle of life" at the park, where animal care specialists were caught off guard by the newborns.

The park's otters, Noah and Rainbow, have been together at NOGAWILD for 12 years, while a third adult, Hannah, has spent most of her nine years at the park. Despite their lengthy time together, the trio had never produced offspring, nor did they display any typical behaviors or physical signs associated with otter pregnancy.

The surprise discovery occurred when the park's Otter Team entered the enclosure to begin their daily routine, only to be greeted by two tiny, unexpected new additions.

With initial concerns about the level of care being provided by the otters, keepers Erica and Gabby stepped in to assist. The duo has been working around the clock for the past two weeks to ensure the health and well-being of the newborns.

For those eager to meet the otter family, visitors can book an "Otter Experience" at the park, which includes a chance to meet the proud father, Noah, and even give him a celebratory high-five.

Fans can stay updated on the babies' progress by following North Georgia Wildlife and Safari Park on social media @nogawild.

The park is located in Cleveland, Georgia.