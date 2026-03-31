North Georgia weather: Unseasonable 80s, daily rain chances

The Brief North Georgia will experience unseasonable warmth with highs reaching the 80s through Saturday. Daily chances for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms persist through the weekend for metro Atlanta. A cold front arriving Sunday night will finally return temperatures to seasonal norms by Monday.



The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a stretch of spring-like warmth and daily rain chances that will keep North Georgia in the 80s for much of the week. While showers remain isolated to scattered, a stronger cold front is expected to move through late Sunday, bringing a cooler start to next week.

Unseasonable warmth

Big picture view:

The FOX 5 Storm Team is monitoring a consistent weather pattern defined by high pollen counts and unseasonable heat.

"A warmth is one thing that we can consistently keep in our forecast," FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Joanne Feldman said.

While rain is expected daily, it may not be enough to provide relief from the heavy pollen. "It will be adding it up day after day after day that might have some impact on our rainfall deficit... but not necessarily the good cleansing rain that makes a significant difference in the pollen at least before the weekend," according to Feldman

While rainfall remains "hit or miss," the humidity and heat are sufficient to trigger rumbles of thunder during the heat of the afternoon. The FOX 5 Storm Team notes that while these are not classified as widespread severe storms, the "mixing in of more thunder versus just plain old rain" will be more common through Wednesday and Thursday.

North Georgia rain

Timeline:

Rain chances will generally peak in the mid-to-late afternoon hours each day.

Tuesday - Saturday: Mostly sunny mornings followed by a 20% to 50% chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms, primarily after 2 p.m.

Sunday: Rainfall chances increase to 40%–50% as a cold front approaches the state.

Monday: Drier air moves in with only a 20% chance of lingering showers.

Metro Atlanta forecast

Dig deeper:

Here's what the next seven days look like around metro Atlanta:

Tuesday: High 82 | Low 60 (20% chance of rain)

Wednesday: High 84 | Low 58 (50% chance of rain)

Thursday: High 84 | Low 60 (Sunny)

Friday: High 81 | Low 60 (40% chance of rain)

Saturday: High 83 | Low 60 (30% chance of rain)

Sunday: High 78 | Low 48 (40% chance of rain)

Monday: High 69 (20% chance of rain)

North Georgia forecast

Dig deeper:

Here's what the forecast looks like in Blairsville:

Tuesday: High 77 | Low 57 (20% chance of rain)

Wednesday: High 79 | Low 56 (60% chance of rain)

Thursday: High 79 | Low 58 (20% chance of rain)

Friday: High 76 | Low 57 (40% chance of rain)

Saturday: High 78 | Low 56 (40% chance of rain)

Sunday: High 71 | Low 43 (50% chance of rain)

Monday: High 65 (20% chance of rain)

Cool down coming to North Georgia

What's next:

The current stretch of 80-degree weather will last through Saturday. A cold front arriving late Sunday will bump up rainfall chances and finally push temperatures back toward the seasonal normal high of 70 degrees by Monday.