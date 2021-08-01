North Clayton High School to start virtually after COVID-19 outbreak

A school in Clayton County announced Saturday it would begin the year virtually after a COVID-19 outbreak.

North Clayton High School officials said Saturday "a number of staff members" have to quarantine at the College Park school.

For now, the school plans to start virtually on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Clayton County Public Schools continues to make decisions in the best interest of all students and employees, district leaders will continue to monitor this ongoing situation and will share additional information as necessary," a statement from the school district read.

Clayton County Public Schools is one of a handful of districts that have started the 2021-22 school year with a mast mandate.

