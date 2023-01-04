Man and teen charged in Norcross homicide

article

An adult and teenager have been charged in a homicide that took place Dec. 15 in Norcross. That night a man was found shot to death near the entryway to his home on Stanfield Court.

The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit identified 20-year-old Requel Rayshawn Johnson and 17-year-old Antonio Montez Payne as the suspects in that case.

Johnson and Payne, both from Norcross, were charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in connection to the shooting death of Nelson Cisneros, 22.

The pair is being held at the Gwinnett Detention Center without bond.

Police have not released any further information at this time.