Gwinnett County detectives say Norcross homicide was 'domestic-related'

article

The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit said officials are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night in Norcross.

At 6:10 p.m., officers from the West Precinct responded to a man shot at the Canopy Glen Apartments complex on Pirkle Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officers said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Investigators said they are currently speaking to a woman they believe to be related to the incident.

Homicide detectives said they are still canvassing the crime scene and speaking to witnesses in this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.