Norcross drug bust: 187 pounds of meth seized by DEA

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The Brief Authorities seized 85 kilograms of methamphetamine during a drug bust in Norcross. Federal agents charged Alberto Ortiz-Osornio and Marco Antonio Solano-Posadas with trafficking. Investigators found the drugs inside several 12-gallon bins at a home and in a car.



Federal authorities charged a Mexican national and his associate after seizing nearly 200 pounds of methamphetamine in Norcross on April 3.

Massive drug seizure in Gwinnett County

What we know:

DEA agents watched Alberto Ortiz-Osornio place two large 12-gallon bins into his car outside his Norcross home on April 3. Investigators said he drove a short distance to meet Marco Antonio Solano-Posadas and moved the bins into Solano-Posadas' car. Gwinnett County sheriff's deputies stopped the car shortly after and found 30 kilograms of methamphetamine. A later search of the home uncovered four more bins containing 55 kilograms of the drug.

DEA agents seized a massive stash of methamphetamine during a rais in Norcross on April 3, 2026. (DEA)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the specific street value of the 85 kilograms of methamphetamine. While the investigation is ongoing, officials did not say if they expect to make more arrests in connection with this specific trafficking operation.

Federal charges and court dates

What's next:

A federal magistrate judge ordered Ortiz-Osornio to remain in federal custody without bail. Solano-Posadas is currently in the Gwinnett County Jail but is expected to appear in federal court within the next week. Assistant U.S. Attorney James Hwang is prosecuting the case.

DEA agents seized a massive stash of methamphetamine during a rais in Norcross on April 3, 2026. (DEA)

What they're saying:

"The defendants allegedly sought to traffic nearly 200 pounds of deadly methamphetamine before a coordinated law enforcement effort caught them in the act," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. Jae W. Chung, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division, added, "These arrests represent a significant step in dismantling a drug trafficking operation responsible for distributing dangerous amounts of methamphetamine into our communities."