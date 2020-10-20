Nonprofit hopes to launch mountain bike program for people with physical disabilities

Some adults with physical disabilities got to do something they never imagined they'd be able to do: mountain bike.

"It's freedom. Such a sense of freedom!" said Kim Harrison as she zipped through the trails at Blankets Creek in Canton. It was Kim's first time on a mountain bike and she couldn't stop grinning.

"When you're in a wheelchair everything is heavy, everything is slower in what you do and when you get on the trail in one of these, you're like everyone else. I'm flying through the trails like the bike riders are," said Kim.

Catalyst Sports, a nonprofit that provides opportunities for people with physical disabilities to enjoy recreational activities, brought in bikes from other states to let people test drive them.

"Get out of their chair and into a mountain bike," said Eric Gray with Catalyst Sports.

Gray says they're hoping to launch a mountain bike program in metro Atlanta. The bikes range from $8000 to $16000.

"We're looking to raise $100,000 to buy a variety of bikes so we can come out and train people, rent them out, provide guided tours," said Gray.

Noah Smith was also checking out the bikes. Noah used to ride the trails every weekend until a trampoline accident three years ago left him paralyzed.

"I'm super thankful for Catalyst for putting on this event and allowing us to get on the trail. It's so good to be behind a bike, it might be different but I'm here on the trails again, so it's awesome," said Noah.

With these special bikes, Noah, Kim, and others can explore as they navigate the trails in their own off-road adventure.

"This is getting us out in nature and the fresh air and it's just amazing to look around and see how pretty it is," said Kim.

