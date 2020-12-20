Pop-up clothing drives helps those in need throughout Atlanta

2020 has been anything but easy for many people, and one Atlanta native is helping make it easier. She's helping people in need by giving them gently used clothes.

"I can't believe it, but I started it two weeks ago," said Meg Gillentine Morris, the founder of the Giver's Closer, "This is my third pop-up and the donations have been overwhelming."

Gillentine Morris started what she calls her passion project just a few weeks ago after coming back from a kindness tour around the country.

"When I got back from the kindness tour, I just wanted it to continue. I learned that I only needed a very little on the road to be happy, and I came home to a house full of stuff and a lot of really good stuff," explained Gillentine Morris.

So, she came up with a plan to open the Giver's Closet. The idea is to take what you need and pay what you can. All the clothes available are new or gently used, and all the money made from the closet goes straight back into the community.

"If they can pay, there's a suggested price and all the money, 100% of it, goes back to the community," said Gillentine Morris.

On Sunday, Gillentine Morris teamed up with the owner of Souper Jenny who gave out fresh groceries to those in need.

"I know this is a particularly trying time for people. They've lost their jobs especially during the holidays, I just wanted to give them an opportunity to shop. Pay what they can, if they can't afford it, they can take it for free," said Gillentine Morris.

The Giver's Closet is currently operating out of Gillentine Morris' home and at pop-up locations. She hopes the idea eventually turns into a brick-and-mortar shop where anyone can take what they need and donate what they don't.

"Everybody is very grateful. I think what I'm trying to do is spread a little joy for people that have lost their jobs and might going to the interview market," said Gillentine Morris, "I want them to walk into the room and feel really good."

If you have clothing you would like to donate, you can contact the Giver's Closet at thegiverscloset@gmail.com or find them on Instagram by clicking here.

