Non-profit helping teen parents who lost their jobs because of COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has cost millions of Americans their jobs, but one non-profit in Norcross is trying to help young mothers struggling with unemployment care for their children.

Non-Profit Creative Community Services' is making sure teen parents who can't afford baby supplies get what they need through its Teen Parent Connection program.

"Me losing my job and not being able to finish my GED was a major setback because I'm not just doing this for myself, I'm doing this for my son," said teen mother, Jakayla Bryant.

Bryant is working and going to school to support herself and her baby, but the COVID-19 pandemic has put her progress on pause.

"It's just stressful, but at the same time, you just don't give up," she said.

After being laid off from her job, the teen knew she could call on her life coach from Creative Community Services for assistance.

"I am just so glad she's in my corner because a lot of people don't have the support system," said Bryant of having her life coach drop off supplies.

Volunteers with the non-profit assist young parents in the foster care system, and now, they're busier than ever.

"We still do parent education, we're still working on life skills, it's just not face-to-face," said Rochelle Grice, the Director of the Teen Parent Connection program. "But the struggles that are more concerning are the resources that are available," said Grice.

Wipes, formula and diapers are now in short supply, so the group is helping get teens those supplies, plus food.

Bryant said this non-profit has pulled her out of a tough past, and she knows it will help her through this storm, too.

"God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. You just have to endure," said the teen.

The non-profit said donations are now more important than ever. If you'd like to donate, click HERE.