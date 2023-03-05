No vote scheduled for senate bill banning ballot drop boxes in Georgia

In the Georgia legislature, a version of an elections omnibus bill has made its way through committee. On Tuesday, five republican members of the Senate Ethics Committee voted to approve SB 221, which would further tighten restrictions on voting in the state.

The bill would prevent non-citizens from working in elections, expand challenges to voter registration and instead of requiring more surveillance around drop boxes— effectively ban them statewide—a last minute change.

"I’m concerned about a complete ban on ballot drop boxes," New Disabled South President Dom Kelly said Sunday.

Kelly told FOX 5 he believes this bill, as written, would make it harder for disabled residents who are registered to vote. He said he’s one of those Georgians living with a disability.

"One in 4 Georgia adults have a disability…over 850, 000 people that we know of…voters that we know of…have a disability," Kelly explained. "Particularly as a voter with a disability myself and as a leader of a disability rights and justice organization…I’m concerned for the Georgians that we serve."

While SB221 focused on changes to state law that were passed after false claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election, republican lawmakers told Fox 5 there are no plans to take SB221 to a full vote ahead of Crossover Day. It was somewhat of a relief to Kelly.

"There were already a number of ways SB 202 made it harder for disabled voters. We don’t need any other election legislation in the state that's going to make it more difficult," he said.

'Crossover Day', which is Monday, Mar. 6, marks the halfway point in the 40-day legislative session. That’s when all bills passed in one chamber would need to make it to the other chamber to have the best chance at becoming law.

Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch told FOX 5 though it’s unlikely the bill will move forward before crossover day, all bills that don’t make it to the floor this session are eligible to be taken up next year.

Kelly said either way, the New Disabled South, is planning to reach out to lawmakers to talk about their concerns about potential future legislation like it.