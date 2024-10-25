No threat after suspicious package found in Midtown Atlanta

article

A suspicious package found in Midtown Atlanta overnight has been determined to not pose a threat.

The package was found shortly before 11:15 p.m. on Juniper Street between 4th and 5th streets.

The Atlanta Police Department's SWAT Team was called in to handle the situation.

Investigators say they determined that the box had CDs inside and did not have any name written on it.

Officers blocked part of Juniper Street for hours overnight while they investigated the potential threat. The road has since been reopened.