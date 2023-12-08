No Peach Drop in downtown Atlanta on New Year's Eve, city says

article

The City of Atlanta has announced that there will not be a Peach Drop New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Atlanta.

"This year, the City dedicated our resources to celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop and other local activities directly serving the community. While a worthy tradition in the past, the Peach Drop has not been an annual event since 2017. Each year is different, and we can always reevaluate next year," according to a city spokesperson.

The Peach Drop debuted in 1989. It was canceled in 2019 because the city reportedly couldn't secure Underground Atlanta as a location. Instead, it was put on display at the Fulton County Government Center that year. Then, it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

It returned last year and was attended by tens of thousands.