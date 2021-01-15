No more warnings: FAA boss says 'unruly' passengers face police action

No more warnings. No more counseling.

If a passenger acts up on a flight, the Federal Aviation Administration boss says police will act. The offender subject to jail and a big fine.

Steve Dickson signed the order this week. He cited disputes about putting on and keeping on masks due to COVID-19.

Adding fuel to that debate is what happened in the nation's capitol. People on various sides of the riot and issues behind it get into arguments and more inside the aircraft.

"It is dangerous," said Dickson. He added the federal fine for such behavior can be as much as $35,000.

Aside from the action by the agency, several airlines have altered their weapons policy. Travelers headed to Washington will not for the time being be allowed to check a firearm.

