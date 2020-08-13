No masks required as Forsyth County students head back to class

Forsyth County, the largest school district in Georgia to begin the year offering in-classroom learning, is headed back to school.

Thursday marks the first day of classes for more than 51,000 Forsyth County students. The district offered parents a choice, either learning online or in the classroom.

District officials said a majority of the parents decided to send their kids to school. Officials said 34 percent of elementary students will learn virtually. For middle schoolers, that number jumped to 38 percent and 36 percent of high school students are taking at least one online class, with 19% going all virtual.

The district isn't mandating either students or teachers to wear masks, but it is expected they do so.

Forsyth school leaders hope to avoid the controversy that has impacted other local districts offering in-classroom learning.

Both Paulding and Cherokee counties have had to close high schools due to COVID-19 cases. Those cases have left well over 1,000 students and dozens of teachers in quarantine.

