No injuries in large DeKalb County house fire, officials say

A home in DeKalb County was damaged by heavy smoke and flames Saturday, fire officials said.

According to the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department, units went to a home located on Turner Heights Drive around 6:20 p.m.

The house was under heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from multiple windows when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Crews initially battle the blaze for the outside of the house "due to a large collection of items inside the home that restricted their entry." Fire crews later made it inside and successfully extinguished the entire fire.

Fire units worked to extinguish a house fire on Turner Heights on March 12, 2022. (DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department)

No injuries were reported.

The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department continues to work to learn the exact cause of the fire.

