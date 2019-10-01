No emergency on Delta flight

Reports from several flight monitoring sites reported Delta flight 1227 from Detroit to Atlanta had declared an emergency. It was not immediately clear what the nature of the emergency is.

The flight took off from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport around 7:14 p.m., according to FlightAware.com. It reportedly arrived at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport just before 9 p.m.

Delta officials confirmed there was no emergency on the flight, but did not offer any further information.