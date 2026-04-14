Sandy Springs police investigate deadly Northridge Parkway shooting

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The Brief Sandy Springs police found a person shot to death Monday night on Northridge Parkway. Officers arrived at the scene around 8:20 p.m. and found the victim already dead. Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or a motive for the shooting.



Sandy Springs police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in an area near several apartment complexes.

What we know:

It happened around 8:20 p.m. at the Hudson Northridge apartments located at 550 Northridge Parkway. According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, officers found a person who had been shot.

Medics pronounced that person dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Police have not released the name of the victim or any information regarding a possible suspect.

It is currently unclear what led up to the gunfire.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sandy Springs Police Department.