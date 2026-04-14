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Sandy Springs police investigate deadly Northridge Parkway shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 14, 2026 10:49pm EDT
Sandy Springs
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Officers are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Northridge Parkway in Sandy Springs on April 14, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief

    • Sandy Springs police found a person shot to death Monday night on Northridge Parkway.
    • Officers arrived at the scene around 8:20 p.m. and found the victim already dead.
    • Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or a motive for the shooting.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Sandy Springs police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in an area near several apartment complexes.

What we know:

It happened around 8:20 p.m. at the Hudson Northridge apartments located at 550 Northridge Parkway. According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, officers found a person who had been shot. 

Medics pronounced that person dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. 

Police have not released the name of the victim or any information regarding a possible suspect. 

It is currently unclear what led up to the gunfire.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sandy Springs Police Department.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a news release provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department. 

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