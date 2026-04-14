Sandy Springs police investigate deadly Northridge Parkway shooting
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Sandy Springs police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in an area near several apartment complexes.
What we know:
It happened around 8:20 p.m. at the Hudson Northridge apartments located at 550 Northridge Parkway. According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, officers found a person who had been shot.
Medics pronounced that person dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
Police have not released the name of the victim or any information regarding a possible suspect.
It is currently unclear what led up to the gunfire.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sandy Springs Police Department.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a news release provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.