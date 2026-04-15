USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue announces retirement

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The Brief University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue announced his retirement after four decades of public service. Perdue will stay in the role until the Board of Regents finds a successor through a national search. His tenure was marked by record student enrollment and the elimination of several costly student fees.



University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue announced Wednesday he will retire from his post, ending a public service career that spanned from the Georgia State Senate to the governor's office.

What we know:

Perdue has served as the 14th chancellor of the University System of Georgia (USG) since April 1, 2022. During his time leading the system, he oversaw 25 public colleges and universities, a $12.1 billion annual budget, and more than 382,000 students.

Under his leadership, the system saw record-high enrollment for three consecutive years through fall 2025. Perdue also helped eliminate the Special Institutional Fee, which saved students between $340 and $1,088 per year.

"Serving as chancellor has been one of the most impactful roles of my life, and stepping away is not a decision I make lightly," Perdue said.

What we don't know:

A specific final date for Perdue’s departure has not been set, as he intends to stay until a successor is named. The exact timeline for the national search to find the next chancellor is also currently unknown.

The backstory:

Perdue’s career in public service began in the 1980s on the Houston County Planning and Zoning Board. He was elected to the Georgia Senate in 1991 and eventually served as Senate President Pro Tem.

In 2003, Perdue made history as the first Republican governor of Georgia since Reconstruction. He served two terms, leading the state through two recessions. Later, he served on the national stage as the 31st U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, where he managed 110,000 employees and navigated the nation's food systems through the COVID-19 pandemic.

What they're saying:

Gov. Brian Kemp praised Perdue’s legacy and his impact on higher education.

"Chancellor Perdue has given decades of service to our state and nation, and his time leading the University System of Georgia has solidified a legacy of impact that will continue for generations to come," Kemp said. "His partnership in launching Georgia MATCH and the DREAMS Scholarship, restoring the HOPE Scholarship to full tuition coverage and removing costly fees on students has ensured higher education in Georgia remains accessible and affordable for hardworking families."

Board Chairman David B. Dove also lauded the chancellor's student-centered approach.

"His push to keep college affordable, expand access and modernize the system has opened doors for thousands of Georgians who might not otherwise have pursued higher education," Dove said.

What's next:

The Board of Regents will launch a national search for the next chancellor. The search will be conducted by the board’s Executive and Compensation Committee. Former Georgia State University President Dr. Mark Becker and former USG Chancellor Dr. Stephen R. Portch will advise the search process to ensure a smooth transition.