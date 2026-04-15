Dallas police search for suspect in domestic shooting

The Brief Dallas police are searching for a suspect in a domestic violence shooting. Officers say gunfire was reported inside a home on White Ingram Parkway. The suspect faces multiple charges and remains on the run.



Police in Dallas are searching for a suspect accused of firing a gun inside a home during a domestic violence incident.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call involving gunfire at a residence on White Ingram Parkway yesterday morning, but say the suspect had already left the scene.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 33-year-old John Wesley Wolfe. He is wanted on charges including reckless conduct, family violence and aggravated assault.

Police are asking anyone who knows Wolfe’s whereabouts to contact the Dallas Police Department.