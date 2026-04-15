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Dallas police search for suspect in domestic shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 15, 2026 12:30pm EDT
Paulding County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Suspects sought by Atlanta and Dallas police

Suspects sought by Atlanta and Dallas police

Two suspects are being sought by local law enforcement. Atlanta police are looking for a person of interest in a deadly shooting on Desoto Avenue on April 11. In Dallas, police are looking for a domestic violence suspect named John Wesley Wolfe, age 33. 

The Brief

    • Dallas police are searching for a suspect in a domestic violence shooting.
    • Officers say gunfire was reported inside a home on White Ingram Parkway.
    • The suspect faces multiple charges and remains on the run.

DALLAS, Ga. - Police in Dallas are searching for a suspect accused of firing a gun inside a home during a domestic violence incident.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call involving gunfire at a residence on White Ingram Parkway yesterday morning, but say the suspect had already left the scene.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 33-year-old John Wesley Wolfe. He is wanted on charges including reckless conduct, family violence and aggravated assault.

Police are asking anyone who knows Wolfe’s whereabouts to contact the Dallas Police Department.

The Source

  • Information for this story provided by Dallas Police Department. 

Paulding CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews