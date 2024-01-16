No Doubt among Coachella headliners with Tyler, the Creator, Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat

Coachella's 2024 lineup is out and Orange County's own No Doubt is reuniting as one of the festival's headliners.

No Doubt joins Tyler, the Creator, Lana Del Rey and Doja cat as co-headliners of Coachella 2024.

The festival will be held in two separate weekends. The first weekend is scheduled for Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14. The second weekend is scheduled for Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 21.

Lana Del Rey and Mexican singer Peso Pluma will perform the Friday shows while Los Angeles native Tyler, the Creator, Ice Spice and Sublime are scheduled to perform the Saturday shows. Sunday shows are expected to feature Los Angeles natives Doja Cat and Jhene Aiko.

Below is the festival poster released by Coachella organizers on Tuesday evening:

The announcement marks the reunion of No Doubt, who originally formed in the mid-1980s but had not performed together as a band since 2015. The band's singer Gwen Stefani was awarded a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame in October 2023.

Festival officials did not specify when No Doubt will perform during the 2-weekend festival.

The 2023 version of the festival was headlined by Puerto Rican reggaetón star Bad Bunny, K-pop group BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean. Coachella 2024 will mark the third year of the festival returning after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 and 2021 shows.