No bond increase for Zac Stacy, judge rules; ex-girlfriend speaks in court

Former NFL player Zac Stacy was in court in Orange County on Wednesday morning for a bond hearing.

The former Jets player is accused of hitting his ex-girlfriend in front of their 5-month-old son earlier this month.

Stacy, who retired from the NFL in 2017, faces charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief after a disturbing video allegedly shows him beating his ex-girlfriend inside her Florida home.

His ex-girlfriend, Kristin Evans, made a statement in court asking for Stacy's bond to be increased.

"This is not the first time he’s been violent with me. I am afraid for my safety and my children’s safety."

Kristin Evans read her prepared statement to the Judge just a few feet from her alleged abuser. It’s a statement she was not given the chance to read Friday during Stacy’s first bond hearing.

"I was too afraid to go home. I have not been back home yet," said Evans.

Evans’ ex-boyfriend and former NFL running back, Stacy, is out on $10,150 bond. He turned himself into police Thursday night.

"My client was not trying to flee from justice, he was not trying to flee the state and he was not trying to hide. He was trying to resolve this matter as soon as possible," said Stacy’s Attorney Thomas Luka.

Stacy gave no comment as he walked out of the Orange County courthouse. He’s staying in Alabama with his mother and will soon be entering into a 30-day mental health program in Colorado.

"Mr. Stacy is not a risk to her family or anyone else," said Luka.

The judge upheld Stacy’s previous bond conditions adding that Stacy has to stay out of Florida. This condition is something Evan’s Attorney Thomas Feiter says brings her a sense of security.

"Kristin Evans is a very brave individual and she wants other domestic violence survivors to know that they have a voice and we will fight to ensure that they have a voice in court," said Feiter.

The video that has gone viral appears to show the alleged victim, Evans, being thrown into a TV stand and hit. Evans had reportedly claimed that Stacy punched her several times in the head.

"This was just the last straw I would say. I really truly feel that if it continues that he would kill me," said the alleged victim, Kristin Evans.

She told FOX 35 that she has filed reports against Stacy in the past. She said she felt she had to go public with this one so that her case wouldn’t get overlooked again.

Stacy's lawyer said he had flown back to Florida from Tennessee after learning that police in Oakland had issued a warrant for his arrest and he had intended on turning himself in. He was arrested at Orlando International Airport.

If convicted, he could face 15 years behind bars.

