No arrests in metro Atlanta barbershop, beauty salon owner's fatal shooting

A family still mourns nearly two months after someone murdered their son. Righteous Torrence Hill was shot and killed at his home on Connally Drive in East Point. The killer is still on the run. The victim’s family wants the killer behind bars.

Terri Wilson’s agony is something no one should be forced to endure.

"It’s just been an unbearable pain," Wilson said.

On Feb. 28, someone shot and killed Hill inside his home. Police have said a relative pulled the trigger. They would not identify the accused shooter.

Hill owned barbershops and beauty salons in metro Atlanta. Wilson, Hill’s partner, was there the night of the deadly shooting.

Wilson says a relative got into a dispute with Hill over the use of Hill’s car.

"They started to get into a verbal argument," she said. "I heard Righteous say ‘you just gonna shoot me? You just gonna shoot me?’"

Then Wilson heard a sound that shook her to her core.

"That’s when I heard the gunshots," Wilson said. Hill fought for his life. "He was bleeding out," Wilson said.

The killer took off. Wilson hurried to comfort her partner.

"I was just so scared because I didn’t want to lose him," she said.

Hill died during surgery.

"Like an empty space where he would have been," said Zelb Wilcox, Hill’s father.

Wilcox says his son was a gentle person who wouldn’t hurt a soul.

Zelb and Verna Wilcox, Hill's parents, say they want their son's killer brought to justice.

"He was genuine, he was down to earth, he was kind, he was generous. [He was] willing to help anybody to whatever degree he could help," Wilcox said.

Verna Wilcox says she used to talk with her son every day.

"We always had early morning conversations," she said. "I dream about him all the time. It’s kind of rough. "We’ll never get that back."

The killer is now a fugitive.

"We want him to pay for what he did to our son," Zelb Wilcox said.

Hill’s family wants the maximum punishment for the killer.