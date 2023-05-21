Service held for infant pulled from Sandy Springs pond

Image 1 of 3 ▼ One-year-old Nirvana Oliver, who died after being pulled from a Sandy Springs pond earlier in the month, was remembered during a service in Jonesboro on May 21, 2023. (FOX 5)

Family and friends gathered on Sunday to remember the life of a young girl found in a Sandy Springs pond earlier this month.

Sunday, loved ones gathered at Legacy Chapel in Jonesboro for a private service.

One-year-old Nirvana Oliver was pulled from a pond near the King and Queen Towers off Concourse Parkway on May 11.

The infant’s mother, 24-year-old Asia Calabrese-Lewis, was arrested and charged with felony murder and cruelty to children.

An arrest warrant obtained by FOX 5 News indicates security cameras captured Calabrese-Lewis walking the child towards the pond. The family lives diagonally across the street at The Bishop Apartments.

The arrest warrant says after Calabrese-Lewis walked little Nirvana Oliver into the pond, they were off camera for 6 minutes. Security cameras show the mother calmly walk back into frame with no clothes on.

Police say the father was completely distraught and has not been charged.

Calabrese-Lewis remains in the Fulton County Jail.