Service held for infant pulled from Sandy Springs pond
One-year-old Nirvana Oliver, who died after being pulled from a Sandy Springs pond earlier in the month, was remembered during a service in Jonesboro on May 21, 2023. (FOX 5)
JONESBORO, Ga. - Family and friends gathered on Sunday to remember the life of a young girl found in a Sandy Springs pond earlier this month.
Sunday, loved ones gathered at Legacy Chapel in Jonesboro for a private service.
One-year-old Nirvana Oliver was pulled from a pond near the King and Queen Towers off Concourse Parkway on May 11.
The infant’s mother, 24-year-old Asia Calabrese-Lewis, was arrested and charged with felony murder and cruelty to children.
An arrest warrant obtained by FOX 5 News indicates security cameras captured Calabrese-Lewis walking the child towards the pond. The family lives diagonally across the street at The Bishop Apartments.
The arrest warrant says after Calabrese-Lewis walked little Nirvana Oliver into the pond, they were off camera for 6 minutes. Security cameras show the mother calmly walk back into frame with no clothes on.
Police say the father was completely distraught and has not been charged.
Calabrese-Lewis remains in the Fulton County Jail.