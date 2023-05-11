1-year-old dies after being pulled from Sandy Springs pond

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Sandy Springs Police investigate after a one-year-old girl was pulled from a pond on May 11, 2023. (FOX 5)

A one-year-old child is dead after being pulled from a Sandy Springs pond Thursday evening.

Sgt. Matt McGinnis says around 6:30 p.m., the Sandy Springs Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a missing one-year-old near a pond along Concourse Parkway.

First responders began searching the area.

"This is a big [business] park, it is not normally somewhere where children run and play," said Sgt. McGinnis. "There are several different ponds."

The infant girl was eventually found in one of those ponds

"She was rushed immediately to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite right here in Sandy Springs," Sgt. McGinnis said

Despite attempts to save the young girl, she died at the hospital, police say.

Sgt. McGinnis says the investigating into the incident continues.

The name of the child has not been released.

The pond is located in the Concourse Corporate Center located in the northeast corner of the Interstate 285 and Georgia 400 junction in Sandy Springs.

FOX 5 crews are working to gather more information.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.