Deputies urgently searching for missing 82-year-old Coweta County woman

Deputies in Coweta County are searching for a missing 82-year-old woman last seen early Tuesday morning.

Nina Lipscomb walked away from a home along Al Roberts Road around 2 a.m., the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, pajama pants and black house shoes.

Lipscomb has early-stage Alzheimer's disease, deputies said.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the Coweta County Sheriff's Office at 770-254-3911.