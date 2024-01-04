Nighttime fire engulfs MAA Spring Apartments in Cobb County

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Firefighters battle a massive apartment fire at the MAA Spring apartments located along Spring Hill Parkway SE in Cobb County on Jan. 4, 2024. (Cobb County Fire Rescue)

Firefighters are on the scene of a massive apartment fire in Cobb County.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the MAA Spring Apartments located along Spring Hill Parkway SE, in between Spring Hill Parkway SE and Interstate 285.

Photos shared with FOX 5 show flames shooting out of the roof of one of the 3-story building.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the blaze.

The number of units and people impacted were not immediately available.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.