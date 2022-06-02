Man police consider a repeat offender arrested for drug trafficking, weapons possession

article

A search warrant served at a southwest Atlanta home ends with a repeat offender's arrest.

Three people --- including 43-year-old Nico McFarland --- were detained during the search.

Inside the home officers found six firearms, MDMA, THC infused edibles, and cocaine.

Two of the detainees were later released.

Atlanta police say McFarland charges including drug trafficking and weapons charges as well as possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

McFarland was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Court records show McFarland is a convicted felon with 12 previous arrests including charges for aggravated assault, weapons violations, obstruction of law enforcement, burglary and narcotics violations.