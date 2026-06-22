Nicholson man arrested on multiple child abuse charges in Jackson County

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The Brief Jackson County deputies arrested a Nicholson man, Nathan Tyler Pittman, on multiple felony charges involving children. The suspect faces 16 total counts, including child molestation and cruelty to children, following a local investigation. Authorities booked him into jail on Monday afternoon, where he is currently being held without bond.



A Nicholson man faces 16 criminal charges, including multiple counts of child molestation, after Jackson County sheriff's deputies arrested him Monday afternoon.

Jackson County arrest details

What we know:

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested 44-year-old Nathan Tyler Pittman of Nicholson just after 3 p.m. on Monday.

Pittman faces four counts of child molestation, four counts of sexual battery and eight counts of first-degree cruelty to children.

He is currently booked in jail without bond.

Ongoing sheriff investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not released specific details regarding the events that led to the charges or the identities of the children involved.

The sheriff's office noted that the investigation remains active and ongoing.