Nicholson man arrested on multiple child abuse charges in Jackson County
NICHOLSON, Ga. - A Nicholson man faces 16 criminal charges, including multiple counts of child molestation, after Jackson County sheriff's deputies arrested him Monday afternoon.
Jackson County arrest details
What we know:
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested 44-year-old Nathan Tyler Pittman of Nicholson just after 3 p.m. on Monday.
Pittman faces four counts of child molestation, four counts of sexual battery and eight counts of first-degree cruelty to children.
He is currently booked in jail without bond.
Ongoing sheriff investigation
What we don't know:
Officials have not released specific details regarding the events that led to the charges or the identities of the children involved.
The sheriff's office noted that the investigation remains active and ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.