NFL superstars host new FOX series 'Ultimate Tag'

“The Masked Singer” comes to an end tonight, which means you’ll be looking for a new television obsession. Good news — right after the big finale, FOX will introduce a new competition series that’ll have you yelling “You're it!”

“Ultimate Tag” premieres on FOX 5 Atlanta tonight and is an extreme version of the playground game everyone played growing up. The series is hosted by a trio of NFL stars who also happen to be brothers — JJ, TJ, and Derek Watt. Good Day's Paul Milliken sat down with JJ Watt last year in New York to find out more about the show.

"So, it's very simple. The rules are: don't get caught. But … it's on an unbelievable course, we have different obstacles — we have one obstacle that's 30 feet up in the air, a steel cage, and we don't have a harness on," Watt said. "We have other ones where we're running and you're flying through the air, and we have these professional taggers who are unbelievable athletes. So, it's got all this energy and intensity and physicality."

Watt says working with his brothers was a big reason he wanted to do the show.

"Obviously, it's a game my brothers and I played in the backyard all growing up, so it was a chance for us to all be together, a chance for us to host together. And anytime you put my brothers and I together all in one room, you don't know what's going to happen. We could either get into a fistfight, we could have a wrestling match, or we could just talk trash to each other the whole time."

As for who won those childhood games, Watt says the answer is obvious: "Well, I was the oldest, so I would always win, of course. Everybody knows that. But it would always end with someone running to tell mom. Every time would end with a tattletale!”

Don’t miss the series premiere of “Ultimate Tag” at 9 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta — click here to learn more about the show.