Newton County hosting All-Star weekend for baseball league for children with disabilities

This fall, more than 100 special athletes will make their way to one metro Atlanta county for the 2024 Miracle League All-Stars weekend. The Miracle League is an organization of baseball teams for children with disabilities. There are chapters across the country, but this year, Newton County is hosting the All-Star weekend.

The cheers, the camaraderie, and the sheer joy are all things players, coaches, and fans will see on the Miracle League field.

"It's a great feeling when you come out, and you get a kid that you know, that we know, that would never actually get a chance to play. And they get to come out and laugh and smile, and actually hit the ball and run. Sometimes we chase them to make them run, but we make it happen. And they have a lot of fun, and that's what Miracle League is all about," said Miracle League coach Johnathan Cleveland.

He joined the organization nearly 10 years ago when his son was 4.

While the aim of the game is fun, these are serious athletes who want to win.

"We try to get them as technically sound as we can, so when they do have the competitive game, they go out there and compete. And these kids - they do want to go out there and win just as much as every other kid. So we try to teach them as much as we can," he said.

This year, the Newton County Miracle League team will be competing against more than 100 kids from across the nation for the 2024 All-Star Weekend.

"So once they get here to Atlanta we take over, house them, let them play games all day on Saturday. We feed them, let them dance. We have a gala on Saturday night and then get them back to the airport. And some of these kids, it's their first time ever getting out of their own city. It's a home run for the county, but especially for all the kids involved," said Mike Hopkins, the chairman of the Friends of Miracle League of Newton County.

"My daughter right now, if we didn't get her out, she would be at home pretty stationary. So it's great for them to get out, get some fresh air, interact with other people," Hopkins said.

While they gear up for the big game this fall, they're also focused on growing their efforts at their home base.

"Maybe basketball, painting, bike riding - things they can do as a group, because when you get them in a group, they seem to thrive," Hopkins told Good Day's Lindsay Tuman.

There are a lot of expenses hosting the All-Star weekend. If you'd like to help or get involved, go to Miracle League of Newton County's website.