Victims killed in fiery head-on crash in Newton County remain unidentified

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Greg Barlow, who lives feet from the scene, said he heard the crash and rushed outside to help. (Credit: Greg Barlow)

Forensic investigators are still working to identify two of the five people killed in a fiery crash in Newton County on Saturday afternoon.

The wreck happened along State Route 142 in Covington, just past Adams Circle. Newton County Sheriff's investigators say a van crashed into a pickup truck and burst into flames.

A nearby resident who rushed to help the victims shared photos of the crash with FOX 5. They show the van fully engulfed in fire and the truck’s front end obliterated.

Greg Barlow says he tried to put the blaze out with a kitchen fire extinguisher, but the fire was too far involved.

A preliminary investigation found the truck left its lane, causing the collision.

The driver of the pickup truck was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. They were listed in critical condition as of Monday.

Deputies declined to say if the driver of that truck could face criminal charges as the investigation progresses.

Investigators say it could take weeks for the coroner’s office to receive positive identification of all the victims and notify next of kin. The names of all the victims will not be released until then.