Newton County detention officer accused of improper sexual relationship with jail inmate

article

A Newton County detention officer has been charged with having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

Akina Martin has been charged with two counts of aggravated sodomy, improper sexual contact by an employee, two counts of sexual battery, providing tobacco to an inmate without authorization, and violating the oath of a public officer.

The investigation into Martin’s actions began on April 26 when the Newton County Sheriff’s Office’s Professional Standards and Criminal Investigations Division received a report alleging that a detention officer was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate resident.

Following an initial investigation, Martin was arrested on June 21. She was transferred to the Rockdale County Detention Center on the same day, which is standard procedure in these types of cases.

In a statement, the sheriff wrote in part:

"First and foremost, the actions of the detention officer were a personal choice, not a reflection of our leadership or the values we uphold at the Office of the Sheriff. Secondly, I want to make it clear that actions of this nature will not be, and have never been, tolerated within our office. We hold ourselves to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, and any deviation from these standards is dealt with swiftly and decisively."

The sheriff acknowledged that while they strive for excellence, they are not immune to incidents. "Like any other agency or organization, there will be occurrences beyond our control. However, we remain committed to transparency, accountability, and the continuous improvement of our practices to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals under our care," he stated.