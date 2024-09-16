Newton County 12-year-old arrested for threatening Florida school

Another metro Atlanta student is facing charges over threats made against a school.

Newton County deputies arrested a 12-year-old boy from Indian Creek Middle School for making electronic threats against a school in Florida.

He was charged with making terroristic threats and acts and was taken to the juvenile court system.

Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown put out a reminder to the community that any and all threats made would be taken seriously.