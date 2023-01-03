Young athletes at greater risk of cardiac problems from chest trauma, experts say

article

Damar Hamlin’s collapse is turning the focus of many to a condition called Commotio Cordis. It occurs when athletes get hit in the chest so hard, it stops their heart’s electrical cycle. Some medical experts say young athletes are more prone to it than players at higher levels.

Little-league players are more susceptible to getting hit with a pitch or while running the bases than more experienced athletes.

"They’re more prone to turn into the ball as it’s about to hit them than turn away from the ball as most major league players actually would," said Dr. Cecil Bennett, medical director at Newnan Family Medical Associates. "Turning into the pitch actually puts them at greater risk of the ball impacting the anterior chest at a specific time when the heart is trying to beat."

Getting hit in the wrong spot in the chest at the wrong moment can lead to that serious condition, Commotio Cordis.

"Commotio Cordis is a traumatic blow to a specific part of the chest at a specific time the heart is trying to beat. This causes a violent arrhythmia or change int heart rhythm to one that usually has a mortality rate of 85-percent," Dr. Bennett said.

Dr. Bennett says Commotio Cordis is rare.

"Each year there are probably about 30 children mostly who die from this traumatic event," he said.

But he also says leagues, coaches and parents need to know what to do if it does happen.

"If we have our coaches and parents know CPR and have AEDs [defibrillators] at the games, we can dramatically decrease the risk of death from these tragic events," he said.

He said coaches also need to teach young players how to avoid getting hurt.

"Coaches should teach their players to turn their back if the ball is going to hit them and not turn toward the ball if the ball is going to hit them," he said.