Newnan woman sentenced to 40 years in severe child abuse case, DA says

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The Brief Chloe Jackson-Jones, 42, pleaded guilty on Sept. 30 to 20 criminal counts, including 17 counts of first-degree cruelty to children. Prosecutors said the victim, her adopted son, escaped in July 2023 by clawing through drywall and jumping from a second-story window. A Coweta County judge sentenced Jackson-Jones to 40 years in prison followed by 20 years on probation.



A Newnan woman was sentenced after pleading guilty to abusing and starving her adopted son over a period of years, according to the district attorney's office.

What we know:

Chloe Jackson-Jones, 42, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to aggravated assault-strangulation, two counts of false imprisonment, and 17 counts of first-degree cruelty to children.

The abuse came to light on July 5, 2023, when the victim, then 11 years old, clawed his way through the bedroom closet drywall where Jackson-Jones had locked him and jumped from a second-story window to escape, the district attorney's office said.

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A neighbor spotted the child walking down the street, called 911, and offered to buy him food after learning he was starving. Investigators noted the 11-year-old weighed just 61 pounds at the time, prosecutors added.

Chloe Lyn Jackson-Jones (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

District Attorney’s Office prosecutors noted they sought the maximum negotiated prison sentence permitted by law, stating that a standard life sentence with parole eligibility after 30 years would have offered fewer guaranteed years behind bars. The plea agreement also spared the child from having to testify at trial.

Now 14 years old, the victim is living in a stable home with a new adoptive family, making all A’s in school, and delivered a powerful victim-impact statement during the sentencing hearing.

Superior Court Judge Markette Baker sentenced her to 40 years in prison followed by 20 years on probation, matching a plea agreement negotiated by prosecutors.

The backstory:

Jackson-Jones adopted the child in May 2019 when he was 8 years old. Prosecutors said the abuse became systematic and torturous in 2020. Jackson-Jones isolated the boy by pulling him out of public school for virtual learning before claiming to homeschool him.

Newnan police officers gathered evidence, including photos and videos from Jackson-Jones’ phone, revealing years of severe torture.

The abuse included starving the child, forcing him into stress positions for hours while nude, stomping on his genitals, placing him in ice baths, tying his hands and ankles to chairs, locking him in closets, and strangling him until he passed out, the district attorney's office added.

What we don't know:

Prosecutors have not stated whether any other individuals were living in the home during the years the abuse occurred or if additional charges were considered.