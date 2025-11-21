Newnan teen accused of stabbing 15-year-old boy

The Brief Newnan police have arrested Gerald Dewayne Magby, 18, for the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy. Video obtained by FOX 5, shows police taking Magby into custody just a couple blocks away from the crime scene. Police say they have no motive for the stabbing yet, but said the two teens were friends.



A Newnan teen is recovering after being stabbed several times in a fight. Newnan police say they’ve arrested the attacker, who they identified as Gerald Dewayne Magby, 18, of Newnan.

What we know:

Police were called to the emergency room at Piedmont Newnan Hospital where they learned a 15-year-old boy had been stabbed several times. They didn’t have to look far for the suspect. Police say Magby lives just a couple blocks away from the victim in Newnan. They charged Magby with aggravated assault.

Turns out, he’s a good friend of the victim and, for whatever reason, the two teens got into it and police say Magby pulled a knife.

What they're saying:

Det. Marcos Gonzalez of the Newnan Police Department tells FOX 5 that Magby and the victim are good friends. He said Magby came over to the victim’s home that day as he had done many times in the past.

The weird part is that neither teen has been cooperative with police in telling them what they were fighting about.

So, police say they don’t yet understand the motive for the stabbing. Magby is facing a very serious felony charge of aggravated assault.

He’s 18-years-old, so he’s being held in the Coweta County Jail.