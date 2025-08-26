Newnan road rage incident turns into brawl with several arrests

The Brief Seven people went to jail when a road rage incident turned into a street brawl in Newnan. Police said it started when a motorcycle rider decided to have words with a motorists who he thought tried to cut him off. When fists started flying other family members jumped in and police say it was a street fight when they arrived.



Newnan police say a road rage dispute escalated into a full-blown street brawl involving two families — and ended with multiple arrests.

What we know:

It started when Robert Edwards was riding his motorcycle on Greison Trail and stopped at a red light at Bullsboro Drive. Police say Edwards got off his bike and confronted driver Morris Bridges, who he claimed had cut him off. Bridges got out of his car, and police say he slapped Edwards during the exchange.

Edwards’ wife, Jacquelyn, and daughter, Hailey, were driving behind him in another car and stepped in to help. That’s when police say Bridges’ passenger, Natel Cousin, also jumped out and began fighting with the group. During the scuffle, Bridges allegedly threw 17-year-old Hailey into the street, causing minor injuries.

According to police, the situation ended with officers taking everyone involved to jail for fighting. All charges were listed as misdemeanors.

Dig deeper:

But the situation didn’t stop there. Police say two bystanders — Derriyounna Andrews and her mother, Nedra — got involved as well. The two had been eating at a nearby Arby’s and allegedly began shouting and cursing at officers so loudly that it disrupted diners and workers inside.

When officers attempted to speak with them, police say the mother and daughter got into their car and tried to speed away, nearly hitting an officer in the process.

In the end, everyone involved in the fight was charged with misdemeanor offenses — except for Derriyounna Andrews, who faces a felony charge of willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.