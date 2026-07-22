Newnan police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

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The Brief Newnan Police are searching for 15-year-old Elijah Harper, who was last seen leaving his home on July 21 without his cell phone. Harper is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, and was last seen carrying a blue graffiti-patterned backpack while wearing lime green gym shorts. Authorities urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the City of Newnan Police Department or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta immediately.



Newnan police officers are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy who ran away from his home on July 21.

What we know:

Elijah Harper, 15, was last seen at his residence around 12:36 p.m. on July 21.

He is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, and has black hair, brown eyes, and scars on his stomach and right knee.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, lime green gym shorts, white socks, and unknown shoes, while carrying a blue graffiti-patterned backpack. Authorities noted he was without his cell phone when he left.

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed any potential destinations, motives, or circumstances surrounding his departure.

What you can do:

Anyone who has seen Elijah Harper or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.

Information can be directed to 678-673-5425 or via email at mgonzalez@newnan-ga.gov. Alternatively, tips may be provided at 678-673-5351, or by calling the City of Newnan Police Department directly at 770-254-2355.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS. Officials remind the public that this information is not restricted to law enforcement and urge everyone to verify details before taking action.