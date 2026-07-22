Expand / Collapse search

Newnan police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Missing Persons
Published July 22, 2026 12:23 PM EDT
Published July 22, 2026 12:23 PM EDT
article

15-year-old Elijah Harper who went missing on July 21, 2026. (Credit: City of Newnan Police Department)

The Brief

    • Newnan Police are searching for 15-year-old Elijah Harper, who was last seen leaving his home on July 21 without his cell phone.
    • Harper is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, and was last seen carrying a blue graffiti-patterned backpack while wearing lime green gym shorts.
    • Authorities urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the City of Newnan Police Department or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta immediately.

NEWNAN, Ga. - Newnan police officers are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy who ran away from his home on July 21. 

What we know:

Elijah Harper, 15, was last seen at his residence around 12:36 p.m. on July 21. 

He is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, and has black hair, brown eyes, and scars on his stomach and right knee. 

He was wearing a white T-shirt, lime green gym shorts, white socks, and unknown shoes, while carrying a blue graffiti-patterned backpack. Authorities noted he was without his cell phone when he left.

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed any potential destinations, motives, or circumstances surrounding his departure.

What you can do:

Anyone who has seen Elijah Harper or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.

Information can be directed to 678-673-5425 or via email at mgonzalez@newnan-ga.gov. Alternatively, tips may be provided at 678-673-5351, or by calling the City of Newnan Police Department directly at 770-254-2355.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS. Officials remind the public that this information is not restricted to law enforcement and urge everyone to verify details before taking action.

The Source: The information in this article was gathered from a press release by the City of Newnan Police Department.

Missing PersonsNewnan