Newnan police searching for missing 15-year-old boy
NEWNAN, Ga. - Newnan police officers are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy who ran away from his home on July 21.
What we know:
Elijah Harper, 15, was last seen at his residence around 12:36 p.m. on July 21.
He is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, and has black hair, brown eyes, and scars on his stomach and right knee.
He was wearing a white T-shirt, lime green gym shorts, white socks, and unknown shoes, while carrying a blue graffiti-patterned backpack. Authorities noted he was without his cell phone when he left.
What we don't know:
Officials have not disclosed any potential destinations, motives, or circumstances surrounding his departure.
What you can do:
Anyone who has seen Elijah Harper or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.
Information can be directed to 678-673-5425 or via email at mgonzalez@newnan-ga.gov. Alternatively, tips may be provided at 678-673-5351, or by calling the City of Newnan Police Department directly at 770-254-2355.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS. Officials remind the public that this information is not restricted to law enforcement and urge everyone to verify details before taking action.
The Source: The information in this article was gathered from a press release by the City of Newnan Police Department.