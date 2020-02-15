Newnan Police officer involved in wreck during emergency response

Police are investigating after a Newnan Police officer was involved in a car wreck while responding to an emergency call Saturday night.

According to investigators, the officer was going to an “officer needs assistance” call for an officer involved in a physical fight on Kidd Street in Newnan.

While on the way, the officer tried to pass cars that yielded to the right of way. One cars possibly made a left turn into the police vehicle’s path on East Newnan Road and Gladecrest Lane.

The officer ended up “T-boning” the other car.

Three people were taken to local hospitals for evaluation. Conditions of patients or their names were not immediately made available.

Newnan police and the Georgia State Patrol are investigating.

