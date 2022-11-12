Newnan Police Department fires officer suspected of DUI following crash

The Newnan Police Department said it terminated an officer who suspected of driving under the influence and crashing their police car on Friday afternoon.

Georgia State Patrol arrested Officer Richard Gosch, who allegedly crashed his police department vehicle at around 5:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 54.

The Newnan Police Department said Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene of the crash to investigate. Officials said an initial review of the incident led the department to terminating the officer for policy violations.

Police said the Newnan officer's vehicle was the only one involved in the crash.

"We want our community to know that the Newnan Police Department strives to hold our officers to the highest standards possible" Chief Brent Blankenship said in a statement. "Unfortunately in this situation those standards were not met and the officer was held accountable for their actions."

Gosch began working for Newnan in January 2014 then left for another agency in November 2016. The Newnan Police Department re-hired him in May 2022.