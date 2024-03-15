Newnan couple out $14K after Maine woman allegedly commits adoption fraud

article

A Maine woman has been arrested for adoption fraud involving a couple from Newnan, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

The couple had previously adopted a child from 31-year-old Jessica Thibeault without any complications.

In August 2023, Thibeault's attorney contacted the couple's attorney, informing them that Thibeault was pregnant again and inquired if they were interested in adopting the child, as it would be the half-sibling of their previously adopted child. They were informed that the child was expected to be born on Feb. 5, 2024.

Thibeault asserted that the child was conceived through rape, prompting the couple to initiate adoption plans. Attorneys for both parties, along with a social worker in Maine, were involved in the adoption process.

The Newnan couple agreed to provide "Birth Mother Support Payments," intended to cover expenses such as rent, utilities, medical bills, and attorney fees for Thiebeault.

Between September and October 2023, they sent three checks totaling $4,920 to Thibeault's attorney. After Thibeault expressed dissatisfaction with the payment process, the method was changed from checks to debit/credit transactions.

Three additional payments, amounting to $8,600, were made between Nov. 16 and Jan. 10, 2024. However, on Jan. 12, Thibeault gave birth nearly a month ahead of schedule and ceased communication with the Newnan couple, ignoring their attempts to reach her via phone calls, text messages, and Facebook messages.

On Jan. 15, Thibeault met with her attorney to collect a payment, wearing a conspicuously large, heavy coat.

After a month of silence, Thibeault informed the social worker five days before giving birth that she had decided to retain custody of the child.

Thibeault claimed her decision stemmed from concerns that the adoptive parents had reached out to the biological father of their first adopted child and was allowing the child to choose their gender. However, Thibeault allegedly never communicated these concerns to the adoptive parents.

She reportedly surrendered herself on Feb. 29, facing charges of violating adoption terms and theft by deception, and was subsequently released on a $9,000 bond.