Wanted: Newnan police search for woman connected to car break-ins, forgery

Do you recognize this woman? The Newnan Police Department is searching for her in connection to a series of car break-ins and a case of forgery.

Detectives posted the photos of the unknown woman to social media, hoping someone would recognize her.

They say the crime took place at Market Square Way between 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. on March 7.

(Credit: Newnan Police Department)

Detectives ask that anyone with valuable information in this case call the station at 770-254-2355 ext. 149, or report a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).