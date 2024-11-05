Newnan bank robbery suspect nabbed within an hour

The Brief Newnan Police arrested a bank robbery suspect in another state within about an hour using teamwork and new technology. The suspect, identified as Mack Carr, 59, was apprehended in Randolph County, Alabama, a short drive from Newnan. Surveillance video from a neighboring Burger King captured Carr's movements before and after the robbery at the Ameris Bank in Newnan. Technology played a crucial role in connecting Carr to the crime, by linking him to the vehicle used and his residence in Alabama. Evidence including clothing worn during the robbery and a mask found in Carr's car reinforced the connection to the crime. Carr is awaiting extradition back to Georgia.



If records existed for the quick arrest of suspected bank robbers, the Newnan police might just have set a new one. An hour after a Newnan bank was robbed, police in Alabama had the suspect in custody.

Newnan police credit teamwork and new technology for helping them arrest a bank robbery suspect in another state in just about one hour.

FOX 5 has obtained police photographs of Mack Carr, 59, under arrest in Randolph County, Alabama, which is about a 49-minute drive from Newnan.

He is accused of walking into the Ameris Bank in Newnan, passing a note to a teller, and demanding money. Newnan police say they caught a quick break when the Burger King next door had video of Carr parking his SUV, walking toward the bank, returning, and driving off.

They say they have since learned about other police agencies investigating a similar bank robbery in a neighboring jurisdiction.

Police say that with the help of technology, they were able to determine that Carr was the registered owner of the Honda SUV and lived in Randolph County, Alabama.

Police say he was wearing the same clothes as seen in the bank surveillance but had changed shoes. In his car, they say, they found the mask and other evidence that ties him to the crime.

Carr is currently in the Randolph County, Alabama jail awaiting extradition to Georgia.